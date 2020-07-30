Real estate PE firm pays $7M for Florida ASC

A Florida ASC with three operating rooms was purchased for $7 million, according to Connect Florida.

An entity called 8250 Realty sold the 9,000-square-foot Paramount Surgery Center to IRA Capital, which is a real estate private equity firm.

The Fort Myers-based ASC is doing business as The Center for Specialized Surgery. It is across the street from Lee Memorial Hospital and beside Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida's 36,000-square-foot office.

JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction. The deal shows that "healthcare properties continue to attract strong investor interest" despite the COVID-19 pandemic, said JLL's John Krzyminski.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.