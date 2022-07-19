Private equity firm acquires 2 medical office buildings occupied by Scripps Health

IRA Capital, a private equity firm, has acquired two medical office buildings in Vista, Calif., predominantly occupied by San Diego-based Scripps Health.

The two buildings have a combined 21,000 square feet of space. One is a radiation therapy center completely leased to Scripps Health. The second building houses a Scripps oncology clinic and other imaging and diagnostics providers including Tri-City Pet CT and Quest Diagnostics, according to a July 18 news release.



This acquisition is IRA's third medical office acquisition in the San Diego region within the past year, according to the release.