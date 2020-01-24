Physician practice M&A activity declined in Q4 — 3 insights

Physician medical group merger and acquisition activity fell 45 percent in the fourth quarter, the lowest of the previous four quarters, a report from HealthCareMandA.com reports.

What you should know:

1. Acquisition activity was down 37 percent year over year.

2. Ophthalmology was the most popular specialty for deals, followed by dental and gastroenterology.

3. Report editor Lisa Phillips said despite the drop, analysts remain bullish on the sector.

