Montecito Medical completed the acquisition of a medical office in Bethlehem, Pa.

The fully-leased medical office is a two-story, 20,500-square-foot property, the real estate company said in an Aug. 17 news release.

The building's anchor tenant is Bethlehem-based St. Luke's University Health Network. The provider has 14 hospital campuses and more than 2,000 physicians.

Montecito has additional acquisitions in the Eastern Pennsylvania area planned for 2022, according to the report.