Partners HealthCare invests $400M in 4 outpatient centers: 4 key notes

Boston-based Partners HealthCare plans to open four new outpatient centers as part of new strategic efforts and investments in the eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire communities.

Four things to know:

1. The health system will spend around $400 million to construct the new outpatient centers that aim to offer a variety of services.

2. The new services are set to include primary care, behavioral health and specialty care such as orthopedics and neurology. The smaller sites will include physician services while the largest site is ambulatory surgery.

3. Expansion sites include Westwood, Woburn and Westborough in Massachusetts and Salem, N.H. The health system aims to create a premier integrated health system and value-based models for care.

4. Partners predicts the investments, including these outpatient centers, will add more than 700 new jobs.

