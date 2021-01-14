Ophthalmology practice network adds 3 groups

CVP, a network of ophthalmology practices, added three new practices to its platform, the company announced on Jan. 14.

Five details:

1. CVP added the following three practice partners:

Columbus Ophthalmology Associates (Dublin, Ohio)

Valley Eye Institute (Sidney, Ohio)

Virginia Beach (Va.) Eye Center

2. Columbus Ophthalmology Associates joined in December and includes four physicians as well as four optometrists.

3. Valley Eye Institute joined the platform last year and includes three clinical locations as well as an ASC.

4. Virginia Beach Eye Center has two ophthalmologists and one optometrist joining the platform.

5. CVP now has nine partner practices in its network.

