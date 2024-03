Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health took majority ownership of two ASCs in Mount Pleasant, S.C., ABC 4 reported March 4.

The health system acquired stake in Southeastern Spine Institute's Ambulatory Surgery Center and Mount Pleasant Outpatient Surgery Center, which specializes in gastroenterology.

Southeastern Spine Institute has 11 physicians, according to its website. Mount Pleasant Outpatient Surgery Center has nine physicians, according to its website.