New York multispecialty group acquires 3rd practice in 18 months

Albany (N.Y.) Cardiothoracic Surgeons on July 1 joined St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates, an Albany-based multispecialty group with physicians in 17 specialties, according to the Albany Business Review.

In the last 18 months, St. Peter's also acquired Upstate Infectious Diseases Associates, also in Albany, and Cardiology Associates of Schenectady (N.Y.).

Albany Cardiothoracic Surgeons is located within St. Peter’s Hospital, where it is the exclusive provider of cardiac surgery, according to the report. 

The provider performs arrhythmia surgery, minimally invasive surgery, cardiac surgery, cardiothoracic surgery and vascular surgery, among other procedures. 

