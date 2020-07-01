New Jersey surgery center affiliate denied expedited CON for hospital sale

The New Jersey Department of Health rejected a bid from BMC Hospital to acquire an expedited certificate of need to operate Bayonne (N.J.) Medical Center, The Jersey Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. The state said BMC Hospital, which consists of investors and partners affiliated with for-profit surgery center operator Surgicore, did not meet the criteria for an accelerated review.

2. BMC Hospital can apply again through the normal process, but it would delay the sale process further.

3. Bayonne Medical Center and the other CarePoint Health hospitals are in the midst of a bidding war. While BMC Hospital made the first bid, competing Hudson Regional Hospital revealed in mid-May that it signed a deal with the BMC's landlord to purchase the hospital and lease the land. Hudson Regional said May 27 it had offered to acquire all three CarePoint hospitals. BMC does not have a deal for the hospital's land.

4. The Hudson County Board was also considering entering the fray to use eminent domain to seize the land from Bayonne's landlord. If the county did seize the land, it would be to ensure the hospital remained in operation.

