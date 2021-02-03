Nevada medical office building sells for $18M+

White Oak Healthcare made its first acquisition in Nevada, a medical office building in Henderson, for $18.8 million, Commercial Property Executive reported Feb. 2.

The facility, built in 2008, has a two-story parking garage and is occupied by Coronado Medical and Surgery Center. The building is fully leased, and most tenants have long-term leases.

White Oak Healthcare has already acquired eight medical office buildings this year.

Nuveen said the appeal of medical office buildings as investments will continue to gain in popularity over the next decade.

More articles on surgery centers:

Intermountain Healthcare campus in Utah to include ASC

Alabama hospital seeks approval to turn outpatient department into ASC in $4M project

Biden exec order reopens ACA insurance marketplaces: What ASCs need to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.