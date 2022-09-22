Montecito Medical acquires 49,500-square-foot medical office building with ASC leased to Capital Ortho

Montecito Medical has acquired a 49,500-square-foot medical office building in Flowood, Miss., which is 100 percent leased to Capital Ortho and its ASC. 

The building, which is the main hub for Capital Ortho, has been open since 2018. 

Capital Ortho also has locations in Madison and Clinton, Miss., where it employs 11 surgeons, 11 PAs and nurse practitioners and 12 physical therapists. 

"We were attracted to the fundamentals of this innovative orthopedic group and are excited to partner with the physicians of Capital Ortho as they continue to grow as a practice," Montecito Medical CEO Chip Conk said in a Sept. 22 press release. 

