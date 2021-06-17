Montecito acquires 2 orthopedic MOBs, ASC in Connecticut

Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical acquired two orthopedic medical office buildings, one with an ASC, in Fairfield and Shelton, Conn., according to a June 17 email.

The two properties are primarily leased to Fairfield-based Orthopaedic Specialty Group, which comprises 30 physicians.

The 46,593-square-foot Fairfield facility features an ASC and provides clinical, imaging and physical therapy services.

The 54,745-square-foot Shelton facility is used by OSG for clinical services, X-ray imaging and physical therapy and is also leased by Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health as an internal medicine clinic.

Montecito also recently acquired a medical office property with an ASC in Virginia for $32.5 million.