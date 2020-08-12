Michigan hospital adds 2nd floor to surgery center

Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Ascension Borgess Hospital completed its surgery center expansion, according to AVB, a regional construction and development firm involved in the project.

The hospital added a second floor to its existing surgery center. The addition spans 36,000 square feet, featuring 10 operating rooms, three elevators and surgical tool sterilization areas.

The expansion is connected to patient units in the hospital via a bridge corridor.

The project required "expert coordination and communication" to ensure operations taking place below construction weren't affected, AVB said.

