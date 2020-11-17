Kentucky surgery center undergoes expansion, renovation

St. Elizabeth Outpatient Surgery Center in Edgewood, Ky., is undergoing renovation and expansion, according to Jigsaw Solutions, a building information modeling company involved in the project.

With renovations to existing space as well as a new addition, construction will involve nearly 70,000 square feet.

St. Elizabeth Outpatient Surgery Center is less than a mile away from the main campus of St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, which is part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health. The surgery center accommodates procedures not requiring an overnight hospital stay.

