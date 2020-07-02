Indianapolis healthcare real estate firm acquires 9 properties for $59.9M, including surgery center

Real estate firm Cornerstone Cos. made a nearly $60 million acquisition across six states that included a multispecialty surgery center, the Indianapolis Business Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. The acquired portfolio has more than 300,000 square feet of buildings.

2. The portfolio includes a 111,000-square-foot clinic in Greenville, S.C., a 21,000-square-foot ophthalmology clinic in Paducah, Ky., a 79,000-square-foot hospital in Poplar Bluff, Mo., a 57,000-square-foot clinic in Danville, Ill., a 20,000-square-foot clinic in Eastpointe, Mich., and a 14,000-square-foot ASC in Columbus, Ga.

3. Cornerstone has a 24-property portfolio in 12 states with an annual net operating income of $10.1 million.

