How Tenet, HCA Healthcare will ramp up elective procedures

Elective procedures are restarting in select markets where the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to subside, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare plans to begin procedures in Texas once appropriate. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott passed an executive order April 17 allowing some procedures to resume if they don't endanger hospital capacity or personal protective equipment stockpiles.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plans to reopen in its 43 markets by the end of June. The management company said 70 percent of its outpatient volume dropped in April, compared to the same period last year.

Limited stocks of personal protective equipment and COVID-19tests could slow the ramp-up of elective procedures elsewhere, like it will at Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.). Hospital administration said they wouldn't resume elective procedures until they have more capacity to test patients.

