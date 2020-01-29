HCA Healthcare surpasses 1M outpatient cases in 2019 — 5 insights

HCA Healthcare grew its outpatient surgery caseload 4 percent year over year to 266,483 cases in the fourth quarter of 2019, from 256,240 cases over the same period last year.

Five more insights:

1. The Nashville, Tenn.-based company has 123 freestanding outpatient surgery centers, the same number it had all year.

2. For 2019, the company's outpatient surgery caseload increased 4 percent from 971,537 in 2018 to 1,009,947.

3. Outpatient revenues made up 38.7 percent of the company's patient revenues in the fourth quarter and for the entire year.

4. Same-facility outpatient surgical cases increased 1.8 percent year over year in the fourth quarter, and 1.6 percent year over year for 2019.

5. HCA reported revenues of $13.5 billion for 2019, up from $12.3 billion in 2018.

6. HCA's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program, looking to purchase up to $2 billion in outstanding common shares. HCA will also pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock.

7. For 2020, the company expects to post full-year revenues of $53.5 billion to $55.5 billion.

