HCA Healthcare Q2 outpatient surgeries increase 52.5% from 2020: 6 notes

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare reported an increase in both total outpatient surgeries and patient revenue from its outpatient facilities in the second quarter of 2021.

Six key details:

1. Outpatient surgeries increased 52.5 percent — from 170,911 to 262,107 — in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.

2. Inpatient surgeries increased 15 percent in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.

3. Outpatient revenues as a percentage of patient revenues increased from 31.8 percent in the second quarter of 2020 to 38.2 percent in 2021.

4. Outpatient surgeries increased 3.4 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019 — from 253,441 to 262,107.

5. For the first half of 2021, outpatient surgeries increased 23.9 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

6. HCA Healthcare has 122 freestanding ASCs.