Hammes Partners buys Idaho hospital building

Hammes Partners has purchased the Post Falls, Idaho-based Northwest Speciality Hospital building, which includes a physician-owned surgical hospital, six affiliated medical office buildings and 7.54 acres of developable land.

The surgical hospital has 32 beds, eight operating rooms, two procedure rooms, two anesthesia recovery units and an endoscopy center, according to an Oct. 25 press release sent to Becker's.

The medical office buildings housed in the hospital make up 36,000 square feet. Northwest Speciality Hospital is owned by local physicians in partnership with Surgery Partners.

The property was sold by Healthcare Real Estate Advisors; transaction details were not disclosed.