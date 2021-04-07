Greenway Health partners with 2 ASCs to improve revenue cycle management

Greenway Health, a health information technology services provider, announced two new partnerships with Tucson (Ariz.) Gastroenterology and Midland (Texas) Cardiac Clinic to help the practices improve revenue cycle management.

The partnership aims to optimize the revenue cycle and facilitate practice growth, according to an April 7 release.

The announcement comes after the launch of Greenway's GRS Select, a customizable RCM solution.

Tucson Gastroenterology has been a client of Greenway for over a decade. The practice partnered with Greenway to strengthen the billing department to ensure staff could focus on patient care. Midland Cardiac Clinic was looking to improve the posting of hospital charges and reduce days in accounts receivable, according to the press release.

Greenway Health provides EHR, practice management and revenue cycle management solutions to over 55,000 providers across multiple specialties.

