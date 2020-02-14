Florida ophthalmology practice expands — 4 insights

Boca Raton, Fla.-based West Boca Eye Center is expanding its patient base to treat patients in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, all in Florida.

What you should know:

1. Brent Bellotte, MD, is the practice's main ophthalmologist. He'll begin seeing patients from the aforementioned cities.

2. Dr. Bellotte specializes in cataract and laser vision correction surgery.

3. West Boca Eye Center provides a full range of ophthalmological clinical services.

4. The clinic sees both pediatric and adult patients.

