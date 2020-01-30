Florida ASC files for bankruptcy: 3 details
Central Palm Beach Surgery Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 28.
Three key details:
1. The surgery center filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of Florida.
2. The surgery center estimated assets at $7.1 million and estimated liabilities at $12.2 million.
3. The estimated value of the center's personal property and inventory is $252,385.
More articles on surgery centers:
How will the ASC industry change? 6 experts weigh in
Pacific Rim Outpatient Surgery Center acquired by PeaceHealth: 4 details
Physician Partners of America opens Florida surgery center
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.