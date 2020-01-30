Florida ASC files for bankruptcy: 3 details

Central Palm Beach Surgery Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 28.

Three key details:

1. The surgery center filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of Florida.

2. The surgery center estimated assets at $7.1 million and estimated liabilities at $12.2 million.

3. The estimated value of the center's personal property and inventory is $252,385.

