EyeCare Partners sold by private equity firm

Private equity firm FFL Partners has sold EyeCare Partners, a network of over 500 optometrists and 85 ophthalmologists practicing in 13 states.

Under the ownership of FFL, EyeCare Partners experienced a compound growth rate of 65 percent, and expanded into 450 sites through 60 acquisitions. It also gained new corporate management, revenue cycle services and IT resources.

FFL founded EyeCare Partners in 2015. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

More articles on transactions and valuations:

3 expert insights on ASC, health system joint ventures

ASC could be part of outpatient expansion in California innovation district

4 new joint-venture ASCs — November 2019

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.