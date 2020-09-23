Envision lists property portfolio on space-sharing platform — 3 details

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare struck a partnership that will allow providers to "find a home for their practice in an Envision facility."

Three things to know:

1. Providers looking for medical office space can now find Envision's available properties on the HealCo Enterprise dashboard.

2. HealCo's platform is designed to help independent providers and large organizations lease, manage and monetize underutilized space.

3. As the self-appointed "Airbnb of medical space," HealCo this year surpassed 1 million square feet of shared medical space.

"HealCo is thrilled to partner with Envision. Our organizations share a common goal: to support physician practice growth and facilitate access to care across the country," said HealCo CEO and co-founder Kirat Kharode. "Forward-thinking healthcare organizations like Envision are planning their future real estate needs and realizing that sharing space, resources and time, whether in-person or through telemedicine, is the solution to optimizing healthcare delivery."

More articles on healthcare:

Tennessee ASC introduces 2nd orthopedics robot — 5 details

ASC opens outside Boston with 4 joint owners — 4 things to know

Make your ASC's anesthesia program more efficient: 5 strategies

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.