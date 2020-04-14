COVID-19 relief package has $30B in grants for Medicare providers & more — 8 ASC industry notes

Here are eight updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

The federal government is allocating $30 billion in grants to Medicare providers — including ASCs — under its sweeping stimulus package for COVID-19 relief. Read more.

Oklahoma City-based OU Medicine developed and rolled out a surge plan to deal with COVID-19 cases. OU Medicine's ASC in Oklahoma City will play a pivotal role, offering an unspecified number of beds.

MA-CHA Architects is designing a first-floor ASC in Dallas for Cardiovascular Labs of America.

Marion (Ill.) HealthCare is appealing a ruling that the contracts entered into by Carbondale-based Southern Illinois HealthCare and BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois did not violate federal antitrust laws.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare could reopen a vacant surgery center to deal with a potential surge of COVID-19 patients.

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System delayed the opening of its new facility in Minocqua, Wis., due to delays in the regulatory review process and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Private equity firm Webster Equity Partners established One GI, a gastroenterology platform, through a partnership with Memphis, Tenn.-based Gastro One.

