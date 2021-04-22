Comparing HCA's first quarter in 2021 vs. 2020
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare saw an uptick in outpatient revenue and outpatient case volume, but a dip in the number of ASCs in the first quarter of 2021.
Here's a comparison of how HCA fared in the first quarter of 2020 and 2021:
Q1 2020
Revenue: $12.86 billion
Outpatient revenue: 37.3 percent of total patient revenue
Outpatient case volume: 226,319 procedures
Number of ASCs: 123
Q1 2021
Revenue: $13.98 billion
Outpatient revenue: 35.8 percent of total patient revenue
Outpatient case volume: 231,228 procedures
Number of ASCs: 121
