Chicago developer sells 4 medical office buildings to PE firm

Chicago-based developer HSA PrimeCare sold four medical office buildings to real estate private equity firm IRA Capital, the Daily Herald reports.

Four things to know:

1. The 107,828-square-foot portfolio that was sold includes Hawthorn Surgery Center in Vernon Hills, Ill. HSA PrimeCare developed the 15,321-square-foot freestanding surgery center in 2014 for Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates.

2. Property tenants also include Advocate Good Samaritan South in Downers Grove, Ill., an outpatient clinic anchored by Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health, Advocate Aurora Health Muskego (Wis.) Clinic, and Advocate Aurora Health Beverly Clinic in Chicago.

3. The properties were sold for an undisclosed amount.

4. HSA PrimeCare will continue managing the assets on IRA Capital's behalf.

