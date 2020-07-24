California medical office building with ASC sells for $43.3M
Trammell Crow sold the MLK Community Health Building in Willowbrook, Calif., for $43.3 million to Seavest Healthcare Properties, Commercial Property Executive reports.
What you should know:
1. The medical office building holds an ASC, a provider care space and a pharmacy. Physicians perform wound care, telehealth and imaging services out of the building.
2. The medical office building opened in March.
3. It will eventually be part of a $1 billion medical campus that includes a 131-bed hospital.
More articles on healthcare business:
Hybrid ASC is up and running with 43 cardiac partners: 6 things to know
Florida ASC closes real-estate sale-leaseback transaction: 4 details
Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.