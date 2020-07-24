California medical office building with ASC sells for $43.3M

Trammell Crow sold the MLK Community Health Building in Willowbrook, Calif., for $43.3 million to Seavest Healthcare Properties, Commercial Property Executive reports.

What you should know:

1. The medical office building holds an ASC, a provider care space and a pharmacy. Physicians perform wound care, telehealth and imaging services out of the building.

2. The medical office building opened in March.

3. It will eventually be part of a $1 billion medical campus that includes a 131-bed hospital.

