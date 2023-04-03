Biggest ASC deals in March

Here are three major deals in March that ASC leaders need to know:

CVS Health completed its acquisition of Signify Health this week in a $8 billion transaction. The move marks CVS Health's efforts to expand its value-based care offerings. Signify's value-based provider network includes 50 health plan clients and members and has focused on value-based care offerings since it acquired Caravan Health in March 2022. Surgery Partners spent just under $250 million to acquire ASCs last year, and is planning for more in 2023. The company started 2023 with $820 million in liquidity and has an eye on long-term growth. VillageMD, a company majority owned by Walgreens, acquired a 30-location physician group. The primary care group, Rocky Hill, Conn.-based Starling Physicians, offers cardiology, ophthalmology, endocrinology, nephrology and geriatric care services. Starling Hill also offers a value-based care delivery model, according to a March 3 news release from VillageMD.