ASCs to witness growth, provider shortages in next 10 years — 4 projections

ASCs are expected to experience tremendous growth over the next decade, but provider shortages will hit multiple specialties, according to Sg2's 2019 Impact of Change forecast.

Sg2 Senior Consulting Director Amanda Olderog shared four projections in ASC Focus:

1. ASC access or inability to break even under contracted payment arrangements could impede rapid site-of-care transitions.

2. Organizations that understand what drives procedural shifts and service line trends will be able to adapt quickly and capitalize on important opportunities.

3. Provider shortages will affect numerous specialties, with major implications for ASCs.

4. Independent groups will be attractive targets for mergers, private equity investment and payer relationships due in part to high demand for ambulatory services.

