ASCs + hospitals' growing relationship: 5 stats to know 

ASC expert group Avanza Healthcare Strategies laid out the growing relationship between hospitals and ASCs in its "Hospital Leadership ASC Survey."

Here are five stats to know from the report:

1. More than 7 out of 10 systems intend to continue investing in and affiliating with ASCs moving forward.

2. Hospitals prefer to own more than 50% of their ASC investments, and a growing number prefer to own 100%.

3. The survey found a 61% increase in hospitals who own 100% of their ASCs from the year prior.

4. Forty-eight percent of respondents said their organization has at least one ASC in 2023, up from 41% in 2019.

5. Respondents cited regulatory obstacles, lack of outpatient surgical volume, ASCs not being a priority as reasons why they don't have ASCs.