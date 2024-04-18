ASC, MOB market gains traction in California

Here are five ASC and medical office building investments that occurred in California, as reported by Becker's since Jan. 18:

1. Escondido, Calif.-based Palomar Health opened an ASC in partnership with Deerfield, Ill.-based ASC operator SCA Health. The ASC is on Palomar Health's Escondido campus and offers care in specialties including orthopedics, urology and ophthalmology.

2. Surgery Ventures, through a joint venture with more than 50 physicians, opened Silicon Valley Surgery Center, a 24,000-square-foot center in Campbell, Calif., with six operating and two procedure rooms.

3. Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Pacific Coast Network, which consists of four hospitals and two ASCs across Southern California.

4. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Foundation Health Plan purchased a medical office building in Santa Clarita, Calif., for $67 million. The 223,900-square-foot building sold for 30% less than what it sold for in 2014.

5. Chula Vista, Calif.-based Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Medical Center is developing a two-story medical office building as part of an $86 million expansion project.