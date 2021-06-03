ASC industry trends to know, according to an Atlanticare exec

The pandemic revealed how ASCs provide a growth opportunity for many hospitals and health systems across the U.S.

Melissa Bushnell, assistant vice president of ambulatory surgery at Atlantic County, N.J.-based AtlantiCare, joined "Becker's Ambulatory Surgery Centers Podcast'' to talk about the trends she sees in the ASC industry.

This is an excerpt. Click here to download the full episode.

Question: What are some of the big trends that you're following?

Melissa Bushnell: We continue to see a shift from hospital-based surgeries to ambulatory surgery. One of the largest reasons we built the new center was the shift of same-day total joint cases out of the hospital to the ambulatory space, as well as spine procedures. I think we're going to continue to see that growth over the next several years.

Right now, that's the biggest growth opportunity for us and southern New Jersey. I also think — looking at what's happening around the country — you're going to start to see other types of specialties that were traditionally only in the inpatient setting move to outpatient.

Cardiac surgery is one of those shifts. You're starting to see that in the Midwest and on the West Coast. The Northeast is slower to adopt those types of things. But I think we'll continue to see those shifts, and I think the overall demand for ambulatory surgery is going to continue to increase. Being part of the ASC industry is definitely a growth opportunity for healthcare in this country.