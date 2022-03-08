ASC-focused real estate company's investment sales hit $312M+ in 2021 

HREA | Healthcare Real Estate Advisors advised on the sale of 27 healthcare real estate projects totaling $312 million in 2021, the company said March 5.

The company, which focuses on medical office building, surgical hospital and ASC sales, cited an aging patient population and an increase in higher-acuity outpatient procedures with an increased investor demand.

2021 was a record year for healthcare real estate — with healthcare real estate transactions surpassing $16 billion, a $4.3 billion increase from 2021, according to HREA.