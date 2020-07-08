Anchor Health Properties acquires medical office building to create outpatient campus

Anchor Health Properties acquired a 60,600-square-foot medical office building fully leased to Prisma Health in Greenville, S.C., and created an outpatient campus, the company announced July 7.

1. Anchor already owned a Prisma Health medical office building next to the newly acquired building. Anchor united the assets to create an outpatient campus.

2. The campus provides a comprehensive assortment of outpatient services, including a surgical assessment center, gastroenterology, gynecology and bariatrics.

3. Anchor said further expansion on the campus is possible and being considered.

