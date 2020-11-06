Anchor Health acquires trio of medical office buildings for $50M

Anchor Health Properties purchased three medical office buildings in Charlotte, N.C., for $50 million, Commercial Property Executive reports.

The company purchased all three buildings in off-market deals. All the buildings are fully leased.

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health anchors all three buildings. Novant provides an array of services in the facilities, including OB-GYN, gastroenterology and orthopedics.

This is the third deal Anchor has closed recently.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.