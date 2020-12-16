Anchor acquires 3 medical office buildings, 2 include surgery centers

Anchor Health Properties closed three transactions to acquire medical office buildings, the firm announced Dec. 15.

What you should know:

1. Anchor acquired a medical office building in Happy Valley, Ore. The building is 38,858 square feet and is Anchor's first investment in the Portland, Ore. area. The medical office building is fully occupied by East Portland Surgical Center, which has four operating rooms.

2. The development company also acquired a medical office building and ASC in Bridgewater, N.J. The medical office building is 93,000 square feet and is occupied by Morristown, N.J. based-Atlantic Health System and Flemington, N.J.-based Hunterdon Healthcare. The building houses an ASC, an imaging center and offers physical and occupational therapy services. They're all owned in a joint venture.

3. Finally, Anchor also acquired a medical office building in Newnan, Ga. The building is 27,000 square feet and is 100 percent occupied by Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare. The building was built to house Piedmont-affiliated physicians in 2008.

