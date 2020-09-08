AmSurg gets a new president & more — 9 ASC industry notes

Jeff Snodgrass will be the new president of AmSurg, one of the country's largest ASC operators and the ambulatory division of Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare.

The former leader of multiple New York medical clinics was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay millions for his involvement in a money laundering and healthcare kickback scheme. Read more.

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is closing an ASC and ending gastroenterology services at Wailuku (Hawaii) Medical Office.

The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in The Villages, Fla., opened in May, offering access to a 235,000-square-foot specialty and ambulatory care campus. An ASC still under development will be part of the campus.

A new medical office building in St. Louis will house a surgery center and an ENT practice.

San Francisco-based Dignity Health and Cigna reached a multiyear agreement after a nine-month renegotiation process, giving beneficiaries access to Dignity's hospitals and outpatient surgery centers.

Chicago real estate firm Stage Equity Partners acquired Little Rock-based Endoscopy Center of Arkansas, a 10,000-square-foot surgery center.

Methodist Mansfield (Texas) Ambulatory Surgery Center recently welcomed its first patients, according to Slayscion Healthcare Solutions, a healthcare development, management, consulting and technology company.

Nashville-based Covenant Physician Partners made a pair of executive appointments earlier this year.

