Affiliate of ASC operator buys building for $17.1M

An entity affiliated with Avon, Conn.-based ASC operator Constitution Surgery Alliance paid $17.1 million for a 75,000-square-foot office building in Wilton, Conn., a market with high demand for medical services, according to Boston Real Estate Times.

What you should know:

1. Wilton Medical Realty purchased the property from Davis Marcus Partners, a joint venture of real estate firms Marcus Partners and The Davis Cos.

2. The office building was developed in 2008 for a single-office tenant. Wilton Medical Realty will convert it for medical use, including an ASC, a multispecialty medical practice and several single-specialty physician offices.

3. Davis Marcus Partners will remain the property's manager and oversee the conversion.

