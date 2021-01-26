Acuity Eye Group acquires California surgery center

Pasadena, Calif.-based Acuity Eye Group expanded its footprint, acquiring Escondido, Calif.-based Premiere Surgery Center, according to a Jan. 26 news release.

The surgery center has two operating rooms, and services include cataract, glaucoma, oculoplastics and retina care, the release said. Kemp Massengill, MD, founding surgeon of Premiere, said the center has performed more than 43,000 successful surgeries.



"The addition of Premiere Surgery Center expands the level of care we can offer our patients in our integrated environment, making treatment more accessible to them, and ensuring all eye conditions can be managed by a team of doctors working together." Tom Chang, MD, managing partner at Acuity Eye Group, said in the release.

