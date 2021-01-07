98,000-square-foot medical building in Illinois sold to real estate group — 4 details

A medical office in Peoria, Ill., was sold to Remedy Medical Properties for an undisclosed amount, according to a Jan. 7 report from RE Journals.

Four details:

1. The 98,000-square-foot facility is anchored by Peoria-based OSF Healthcare.



2. Other tenants of the property include Illinois Gastroenterology Institute/GI Partners and Springfield Clinic/Peoria Surgical Group.



3. The sale was negotiated by Chicago-based Avison Young.



4. The transaction amount wasn't disclosed.



