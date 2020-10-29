8 medical specialties with strong PE interest, surging consolidation

Private equity firms sitting on more than $1.5 trillion in cash are driving up valuation multiples across a range of medical specialties and entity types, according to an ASC Focusarticle summarizing the findings of HealthCare Appraisers' "2020 ASC Valuation And Benchmarking Survey."

Three things to know:

1. Dermatology and ophthalmology were among the earliest specialties to see strong interest from private equity.

2. These six specialties have seen a surge in consolidation activity over the last few years:

Orthopedics

Radiology

Gastroenterology

Urology

Cardiology

Podiatry

3. Cardiology and vascular procedures have become more desirable in ASCs this year, likely due to CMS' approval of payment for many catheterization, angioplasty and stenting procedures in these facilities.

