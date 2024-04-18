Forty-three of the 45 financially distressed healthcare-related companies are private equity-backed, according to a new report from the Private Equity Stakeholder Project, a nonprofit organization.

Here are 45 financially distressed healthcare companies, which the report pulled from Moody's Investors Services:

Alvogen

Athletico Physical Therapy

Avalign Technologies

Aveanna Healthcare

Bausch Health*

BVI Medical

Elara Caring

Cano Health

Carestream Dental

Carestream Health

Community Health Systems*

Covenant Physician Partners

Curia Global

Emergent BioSolutions*

Exactech

EyeCare Partners

Orchid Orthopedic Solutions

Elevate

Global Medical Response

American Medical Technologies

ScribeAmerica

ScionHealth

LifeScan

MyEyeDr

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Sevita

Numotion

Gastro Health

One Call Care Management

AccentCare

Quantum Health

Quorum Health

Radiology Partners

Solis

Sound Physicians

Team Health

Thrive Pet Healthcare

U.S. Renal Care

Upstream Rehabilitation

US Radiology Specialists

Viant Medical

Vyaire Medical

Wellpath

Women's Care

Young Innovations

* Indicates a company not owned by private equity.