Forty-three of the 45 financially distressed healthcare-related companies are private equity-backed, according to a new report from the Private Equity Stakeholder Project, a nonprofit organization.
Here are 45 financially distressed healthcare companies, which the report pulled from Moody's Investors Services:
- Alvogen
- Athletico Physical Therapy
- Avalign Technologies
- Aveanna Healthcare
- Bausch Health*
- BVI Medical
- Elara Caring
- Cano Health
- Carestream Dental
- Carestream Health
- Community Health Systems*
- Covenant Physician Partners
- Curia Global
- Emergent BioSolutions*
- Exactech
- EyeCare Partners
- Orchid Orthopedic Solutions
- Elevate
- Global Medical Response
- American Medical Technologies
- ScribeAmerica
- ScionHealth
- LifeScan
- MyEyeDr
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
- Sevita
- Numotion
- Gastro Health
- One Call Care Management
- AccentCare
- Quantum Health
- Quorum Health
- Radiology Partners
- Solis
- Sound Physicians
- Team Health
- Thrive Pet Healthcare
- U.S. Renal Care
- Upstream Rehabilitation
- US Radiology Specialists
- Viant Medical
- Vyaire Medical
- Wellpath
- Women's Care
- Young Innovations
* Indicates a company not owned by private equity.