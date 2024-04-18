ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

45 financially distressed healthcare companies

Patsy Newitt  

Forty-three of the 45 financially distressed healthcare-related companies are private equity-backed, according to a new report from the Private Equity Stakeholder Project, a nonprofit organization. 

Here are 45 financially distressed healthcare companies, which the report pulled from Moody's Investors Services:

  • Alvogen
  • Athletico Physical Therapy
  • Avalign Technologies
  • Aveanna Healthcare
  • Bausch Health*
  • BVI Medical
  • Elara Caring
  • Cano Health
  • Carestream Dental
  • Carestream Health
  • Community Health Systems*
  • Covenant Physician Partners
  • Curia Global
  • Emergent BioSolutions*
  • Exactech
  • EyeCare Partners
  • Orchid Orthopedic Solutions
  • Elevate
  • Global Medical Response
  • American Medical Technologies
  • ScribeAmerica
  • ScionHealth
  • LifeScan
  • MyEyeDr
  • Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
  • Sevita
  • Numotion
  • Gastro Health
  • One Call Care Management
  • AccentCare
  • Quantum Health
  • Quorum Health
  • Radiology Partners
  • Solis
  • Sound Physicians
  • Team Health
  • Thrive Pet Healthcare
  • U.S. Renal Care
  • Upstream Rehabilitation
  • US Radiology Specialists
  • Viant Medical
  • Vyaire Medical
  • Wellpath
  • Women's Care
  • Young Innovations

* Indicates a company not owned by private equity.

