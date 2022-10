A 44,000-square-foot medical office building in Indianapolis has been sold, REBusiness Online reported Oct. 28.

Waltham, Mass.-based Fresenius Kidney Care and home care service company Help at Home are the building's tenants.

The sale was negotiated by Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors, which also represented the seller, Valley Equity Group, and procured the buyer, a regional investment group.

The price of the sale was not disclosed.