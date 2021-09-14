4,000-physician group in California to add more than 220 providers

The largest independent physician association in California will add more than 200 members later this year, making it the largest IPA in the U.S.

Hill Physicians Medical Group, a San Ramon, Calif.-based organization with more than 4,000 primary care and specialty physicians, will add NorthBay Medical Group providers in October. NorthBay has more than 220 providers and is part of the Mayo Clinic Network.

NorthBay Medical Group is part of NorthBay Healthcare, which has two acute care hospitals, an ASC and two urgent care centers. After the transaction, Hill Physicians will double its presence in Solano County, and its members will have access to NorthBay physicians.

Hill Physicians spans 11 California counties and partners with health plans and hospitals for patient care.