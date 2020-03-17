3 major systems in North Carolina to postpone some surgeries, ambulatory care

Three North Carolina health systems plan to reschedule nonessential surgeries, procedures and ambulatory appointments beginning March 18, in response to increasing cases of the coronavirus disease.

The service changes at Charlotte-based Atrium Health, Charlotte-based Novant Health and Winston-Salem-based Wake Forest Baptist Health are being made according to guidelines from the U.S. surgeon general and the American College of Surgeons. The health systems will continue providing emergency and essential services.

Providers will contact patients whose procedures have been rescheduled to provide further instructions. Each of the health systems is also keeping patients and communities updated on COVID-19 with websites dedicated to the outbreak.

"As we navigate this situation together, we are all focusing resources to ensure that acute patients have the care and support they need when they need it," said Julie Freischlag, MD, CEO of Wake Forest Baptist Health, Carl Armato, CEO of Novant Health, and Eugene Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health, in a joint statement. "We all care deeply for each and every one of our patients, our healthcare workers and those in our communities, and our health systems continue to work together and communicate daily with each other."

