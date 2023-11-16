ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

3 healthcare real estate transactions totaling $73M

Here are three healthcare real estate transactions totaling $73 million that Becker's has reported on since Oct. 30: 

1. A medical office building in Pikesville, Md., has been acquired for $34 million.

2. Virginia Hospital Center has paid $21.5 million to acquire a six-story office property in Alexandria, Va., for use as an ASC and medical office building.

3. Community Health Associates affiliate 23 Main Street Propco purchased the former headquarters of telecommunications company Vonage in Holmdel, N.J., for $17.5 million.

