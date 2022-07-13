2 single-specialty Georgia ASCs sold with MOB

Marcus Robertson -  

Healthcare developer Anchor Health Properties bought a medical office building in Marietta, Ga.

The 90,379-square-foot facility is anchored by two ASCs, Anchor Health said in a July 13 news release emailed to Becker's. One of the ASCs is affiliated with Resurgens Orthopedics, Atlanta-based Wellstar Health and Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International.

The other is operated by GI Specialists of Georgia, the developer said. It offers diagnostic and endoscopy services. 

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast