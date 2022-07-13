2 single-specialty Georgia ASCs sold with MOB

Healthcare developer Anchor Health Properties bought a medical office building in Marietta, Ga.

The 90,379-square-foot facility is anchored by two ASCs, Anchor Health said in a July 13 news release emailed to Becker's. One of the ASCs is affiliated with Resurgens Orthopedics, Atlanta-based Wellstar Health and Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International.

The other is operated by GI Specialists of Georgia, the developer said. It offers diagnostic and endoscopy services.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.