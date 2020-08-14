12 surgery centers changing hands via merger, partnership

A number of surgery centers have changed hands in 2020 as a result of a merger, partnership or acquisition:

Findlay, Ohio-based Blanchard Valley Health System took over Findlay Surgery Center after previously acquiring a minority ownership stake.

Peoria (Ill.) Surgical Group is partnering with Springfield (Ill.) Clinic to expand specialty and primary care options in Peoria. PSG will continue operating out of its downtown location, but under the name Springfield Clinic Peoria.

Tacoma, Wash.-based CHI Franciscan and Seattle-based Virginia Mason Medical Center signed a memorandum of understanding July 16 to explore a potential merger. If the merger is completed, the organization will operate 12 hospitals and more than 250 care sites, including several surgery centers.

Orlando (Fla.) Health will move forward with its agreement to purchase Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.) from Community Health Systems. Orlando Health will acquire the health system's 480-bed hospital, ASC, convenient care clinics, imaging center, wound care and hyperbaric center, emergency department and clinician practices.

The physician shareholders of Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists want to transfer their surgery center ownership interest to Hartford (Conn.) Health Care Surgery Center Holdings.

Banner Health and Atlas Healthcare Partners will occupy and operate a newly acquired ASC property in Mesa, Ariz., in a joint venture.

Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) acquired Kentucky Surgery Center in Lexington, forming a new venture called Baptist Health Surgery Center.

Augusta (Ga.) University Health acquired a 67 percent stake in the freestanding Surgery Center of Columbia County in Evans, Ga.

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System signed a letter of intent to acquire Washington Court House, Ohio-based Fayette County Memorial Hospital and its associated assets.

ASC manager Regent Surgical Health and the Center for Specialized Surgery in Fort Myers, Fla., have entered into a partnership with Lee Health.

South Portland, Maine-based Spectrum Healthcare Partners gained approval to transfer ownership of its ASC to a new limited liability company.

Eye Surgery Center in Swansea, Ill., planned a change in ownership.

