Young physicians are less likely to be self employed 

On par with the trend towards physician employment, younger physicians are less likely to be self-employed, according to Medscape's "Young Physician Compensation Report 2022."

Medscape surveyed 2,000 physicians under age 40 from Oct. 5 to Jan. 19 about their salary, incentives and other metrics.

Here's how young physician employment status compares:

Employed:

Physicians under 40: 87 percent

Physician 40 or older: 69 percent

Self-employed;

Physicians under 40: 13 percent

Physicians 40 or older: 31 percent