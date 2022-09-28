Young physicians are less likely to be self employed 

On par with the trend towards physician employment, younger physicians are less likely to be self-employed, according to Medscape's "Young Physician Compensation Report 2022."
Medscape surveyed 2,000 physicians under age 40 from Oct. 5 to Jan. 19 about their salary, incentives and other metrics.
Here's how young physician employment status compares:
Employed:
Physicians under 40: 87 percent
Physician 40 or older: 69 percent
Self-employed;
Physicians under 40: 13 percent
Physicians 40 or older: 31 percent